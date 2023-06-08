The Bulwark

Discussion about this post

Catie
Jun 8, 2023

Mike Pence: "trump should never be president again."

Also Mike Pence: "I'll vote for trump, if he's the nominee."

You cannot make this up. The cowardice is so utterly profound.

13 replies
Just Another Fool
Jun 8, 2023

"Please don't indict this (alleged) criminal for (alleged) verifiable crimes because it'll make his crazy supporters crazier" - a figurehead of the Party of Law and Order.

44 replies
324 more comments...

