🚨OVERTIME🚨

Late night election night glow in the Cincinnati Bureau. Did America just sell itself to private equity like Frisch’s did?

Happy Thursday! Trump has announced that Susie Wiles will be his chief of staff (for now). She will be the first woman in the role. Will she be able to reign in RFK “going wild” on health?

After 248 years, America prepares for life under a king… With billionaires on bended knee and criminal charges vanishing, America's strongman era begins. How can you react? (Will Bunch, Philadelphia Inquirer)

Trump fear factor.. hits Senate GOP (Axios). Elect a corrupt, criminal gameshow host and you’ll have to play stupid gameshows as a result. Like RFK Jr. getting to whisper to Trump on whether or not Marco Rubio gets a place in the admin.

Elise Stefanik… Might be considered for the role of UN Ambassador.

🎵On the Jukebox…🎵 Grateful Dead- Ramble on Rose - The Closing Of Winterland

A meditative walk… for democracy. This Saturday, our friends Holly Berkley-Fletcher and Ben Wittes are doing an evening meditative walk on our beautiful National Mall.

Ad Man… You might think you’re immune to political advertising. In Montana, I learned the hard way: None of us are. (Alexander Sammon, Slate)

In media news… The Washington Post will require 5 days a week in-office attendance next year.

