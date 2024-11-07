Playback speed
Tom Nichols: This Is What They Want

Tim Miller
Nov 07, 2024
The American people made their choice, and the fight to preserve the global democratic coalition against the global authoritarian movement continues. But maybe letting those voters see unadulterated Trumpism in the White House, without the baby bumpers—at least for a little while—is how we save America. Plus, the price of eggs v fascism, and Trump is going to inherit a great economy and take credit for it.

Tom Nichols joins Tim Miller.

show notes
Tom's most recent Atlantic Daily newsletter
Derek Thompson's piece mentioned by Tim (gifted)
Nick Catoggio's piece

The Bulwark
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
Tim Miller
