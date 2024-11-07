America Wanted Trump to Win (with Rick Wilson)

Michael Steele speaks with Rick Wilson (Republican strategist and co-founder of the Lincoln Project) about Trump's re-election. The pair discuss the factors that led to Trump winning and Kamala losing, Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s influence on Trump's next term and what Trump in charge of all three branches of government would mean for the country.

