

America Wanted Trump to Win (with Rick Wilson)

Nov 07, 2024
15
2
Michael Steele speaks with Rick Wilson (Republican strategist and co-founder of the Lincoln Project) about Trump's re-election. The pair discuss the factors that led to Trump winning and Kamala losing, Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s influence on Trump's next term and what Trump in charge of all three branches of government would mean for the country.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

The Bulwark
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
Video
The Michael Steele Podcast is hosted by former RNC Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
