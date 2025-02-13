Trump Is Drafting a New Constitution (with Joe Walsh)

Michael Steele speaks with former U.S. Congressman and former Presidential candidate, Joe Walsh. The pair discuss Tulsi Gabbard becoming Director of National Intelligence, the new constitution Trump is drafting and how the Republican Party evolved from Lincoln to Tea Party to MAGA and what we can do about it now.

