The Supreme Court's Conservative Agenda (with Leah Litman)

Michael Steele speaks with Leah Litman about her new book, "Lawless: How the Supreme Court Runs on Conservative Grievance, Fringe Theories, and Bad Vibes."

The pair discuss the influence of money on the Supreme Court, how conservative justices use originalism to advance their ideological agenda and how the Supreme Court has evolved since Clarence Thomas and Sam Alito were appointed. Plus, Leah discusses what Game of Thrones and Means Girls have in common with The Supreme Court.

Check out the book here:

https://www.amazon.com/Lawless-Supreme-Conservative-Grievance-Theories/dp/1668054620

