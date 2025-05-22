Jesus Flipped Tables—And You Should Too (w/ Alencia Johnson)

How can we begin to disrupt our community to make change? Michael Steele speaks with Alencia Johnson, presidential adviser and cultural commentator. The pair discuss creating impact in one's community, the importance of self-preservation and rest in today's political landscape, Alencia's journey working with Planned Parenthood as a Christian woman and the power of telling our stories.

Check out Alencia's book, "Flip the Tables: The Everyday Disruptor’s Guide to Finding Courage and Making Change"

