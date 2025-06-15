The Bulwark

What Will Happen to the Republican Party Post-Trump? (w/ Chris Vance, Barbara Comstock & Charlie Dent)

Jun 15, 2025
Michael Steele speaks with three Republicans who are working to revive a party that has disintegrated through division and chaos. Former Chairman Chris Vance, former Congresswoman Barbara Comstock and former Congressman Charlie Dent join the podcast to discuss how the GOP has devolved under MAGA and what the party will look like in 20 years.

Thanks for listening to the podcast over the years! The Michael Steele Podcast is going on hiatus, but you can catch Michael on The Weeknight," Mondays through Fridays at 7pmET on MSNBC, or on YouTube @michaelsteelenetwork.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively with a Bulwark+ membership. The Michael Steele Podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. To add this to your player of choice, click here.

