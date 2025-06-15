What Will Happen to the Republican Party Post-Trump? (w/ Chris Vance, Barbara Comstock & Charlie Dent)

Michael Steele speaks with three Republicans who are working to revive a party that has disintegrated through division and chaos. Former Chairman Chris Vance, former Congresswoman Barbara Comstock and former Congressman Charlie Dent join the podcast to discuss how the GOP has devolved under MAGA and what the party will look like in 20 years.

