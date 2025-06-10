An Extremely Unfiltered Hour With Rep. Stacey Plaskett

Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett joins Michael Steele on the podcast. She describes the frustration of hearing people say that Democrats aren't doing anything, despite their efforts in the House and the Senate. Rep. Plaskett also discusses not being allowed to vote for Speaker as a representative for the Virgin Islands, how Medicaid cuts would hurt Americans, Senator Joni Ernst's bizarre comments about people dying and David Hogg's disruption of the DNC.

