Trump's Corrupt "Gift" from Qatar (with Sam Stein)

Michael Steele speaks with Sam Stein, Managing Editor at The Bulwark. The pair discuss Sam's approach to covering politics at the Bulwark, Trump's corrupt plane "gift" from Qatar, where the Supreme Court is headed, what Dems need to do and Sam's interaction with Laura Loomer on X.

