David French’s Stark Warning for Evangelicals

Michael Steele speaks with David French about what the election of an American Pope means for the U.S (and the world). Plus, how politics is beginning to replace religion, the way to actually engage with hyper political people with differing views, Kristi Noem's Habeas Corpus comments and the world's lack of bible literacy.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.



Ad-free editions are available exclusively with a Bulwark+ membership. The Michael Steele Podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. To add this to your player of choice, click here.