How Jonathan Capehart Almost Sabotaged His Career

Jonathan Capehart made Michael Steele put on a button-down for this interview, so you know it got real, fast. Jonathan joins the podcast to discuss his extremely awkward first encounter with Rev. Al Sharpton and the nature of their contentious relationship, Jonathan's work to save the NY Apollo Theater that led to his Pulitzer win and the time he self-sabotaged so badly that he ran out of a job interview with Bloomberg. Plus, Jonathan tells the story of coming out to his mom (and why it's important to hide your porn well, folks), his decision to resign from the Washington Post Editorial Board and the advice he'd give his younger self.

Jonathan Capehart's memoir: https://www.amazon.com/Yet-Here-Am-Lessons-Search/dp/1538767066

