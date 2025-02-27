How Amateur U.S Citizens Beat the FBI at Investigating Jan. 6th (with Ryan J. Reilly)

Michael Steele speaks with Ryan J. Reilly, justice reporter for NBC News whose reporting on the Capitol attack has been cited by the Jan. 6 committee and the FBI. The pair discuss the everyday Americans that beat the FBI at investigating the insurrection, what Kash Patel's confirmation and this new version of the FBI means for America and how Trump is trying to rewrite January 6th.

Check out Ryan's book, “Sedition Hunters: How January 6th Broke the Justice System,” here: https://www.amazon.com/Sedition-Hunters-January-Justice-System/dp/1541701801

