There's Gotta Be More to Us Than Giving Up (with Jim Acosta)

Michael Steele speaks with Jim Acosta about how Trump's out of touch tariffs will impact Americans and how journalists should approach reporting the second Trump term. Plus, Elon Musk's attempt to win the Supreme Court Wisconsin election and the terrible consequences we must face if Ukraine falls.

