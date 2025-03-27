Playback speed
Inside the Movement to Destroy American Democracy (with Katherine Stewart)

Mar 27, 2025
3
Michael Steele speaks with Katherine Stewart, an expert on religious nationalism and the assault on American democracy, about her book, "Money, Lies, and God: Inside the Movement to Destroy American Democracy." The pair discuss the roles of various groups, such as wealthy funders and Christian nationalist movement leaders to subvert democracy. They also discuss Pete Hegseth's Signal group chat, the abuse of power in the Church and the urgent need for citizens to defend democratic principles.

Check out her latest book, Money, Lies and God here: https://www.amazon.com/Money-Lies-God-Movement-Democracy/dp/163557854X

