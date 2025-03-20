Is Our Political Identity Now Stronger Than Our Religious Identity? (with Ross Douthat)

Michael Steele speaks with New York Times opinion columnist and author Ross Douthat about his new book, "Believe: Why Everyone Should Be Religious." The pair discuss how political identity now overshadows religious identity, the decline of religion in the U.S and how we can begin to reconcile science and faith.

Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Believe-Why-Everyone-Should-Religious/dp/0310367581

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.



Ad-free editions are available exclusively with a Bulwark+ membership. The Michael Steele Podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. To add this to your player of choice, click here.