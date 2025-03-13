No More Nice- We Must Hold Trump and Musk Accountable (with Rick Wilson)

Michael Steele speaks with Republican strategist, Lincoln Project co-founder and NYT best-selling author, Rick Wilson. The pair discuss the havoc Elon Musk and Donald Trump have wreaked on national and global stability. Plus, the importance of outspoken opposition, how power-hungry Marco Rubio is being humiliated by Trump and what needs to happen in order to prepare for the 2026 midterms.

