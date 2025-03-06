Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
5
5

What the Hell Was That Trump Speech? DEI, Culture Wars & "Meritocracy" (with Sophia A. Nelson)

Mar 06, 2025
∙ Paid
5
5
Share

Michael Steele speaks with Sophia A. Nelson, scholar, author, and DEI facilitator, about Trump's joint address on Tuesday, including his rhetoric on DEI, meritocracy and the culture wars. Michael and Sophia also discuss our current era of Post Reconstruction 2.0, white folks' misinterpretation of 'wokeness,' Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy and America's relationship with Russia.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively with a Bulwark+ membership. The Michael Steele Podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. To add this to your player of choice, click here.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
Video
The Michael Steele Podcast is hosted by former RNC Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
How Amateur U.S Citizens Beat the FBI at Investigating Jan. 6th (with Ryan J. Reilly)
Organizing a Revolution in 2025 (With Tamika D. Mallory)
Trump Is Drafting a New Constitution (with Joe Walsh)
We Don't Have to Agree, But Let's Seek the Truth (with Dr. Cornel West and Dr. Robert George)
You Have My Attention... For Now (with Chris Hayes)
Start Putting People First (with Mayor Randall Woodfin)
What Happens When Trump Takes Office? (with Glenn Kirschner)