What the Hell Was That Trump Speech? DEI, Culture Wars & "Meritocracy" (with Sophia A. Nelson)

Michael Steele speaks with Sophia A. Nelson, scholar, author, and DEI facilitator, about Trump's joint address on Tuesday, including his rhetoric on DEI, meritocracy and the culture wars. Michael and Sophia also discuss our current era of Post Reconstruction 2.0, white folks' misinterpretation of 'wokeness,' Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy and America's relationship with Russia.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.



Ad-free editions are available exclusively with a Bulwark+ membership. The Michael Steele Podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. To add this to your player of choice, click here.