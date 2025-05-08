Uncovering Government Secrets Is Not for the Weak (with Miranda Spivack)

Michael Steele speaks with Miranda Spivack, a veteran journalist who specializes in stories about government accountability and secrecy. The pair discuss her new book, "Backroom Deals in Our Backyards: How Government Secrecy Harms Our Communities and the Local Heroes Fighting Back." Plus, how federal budget cuts will impact government support and transparency and what people can do if they're feeling helpless about what's happening in the country.

