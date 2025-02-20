Organizing a Revolution in 2025 (With Tamika D. Mallory)

Michael Steele speaks with Tamika D. Mallory, social justice leader and movement strategist who led the historic 2017 Women’s March. The pair discuss how Tamika discovered her purpose in activism, what makes for successful organizing and what leading a movement looks like in this new era of Trump.



Check out her book, “I Lived to Tell the Story: A Memoir of Love, Legacy, and Resilience” here: https://www.amazon.com/Lived-Tell-Story-Tamika-Mallory/dp/1982173491

