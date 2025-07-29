The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
howard's avatar
howard
10m

i personally don't understand how you can continuously embarrass yourself and yet bellow on as though you hadn't, but then again, i'm not a republican voter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Beste Travel Shop's avatar
Beste Travel Shop
2m

Ummm. It's grammar, not grammer. You Real American, you.

"And given the way that intelligence—especially the kind demonstrated in fastidiousness about spelling and grammer—is often coded as classist or elitist, perhaps Collins’s team is betting that Real Americans™ won’t care about the slip and might even get annoyed at anyone who does."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture