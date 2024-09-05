Recently in The Bulwark:

DONALD TRUMP AND HIS FOLLOWERS ARE nothing if not imaginative. Within hours of Joe Biden’s announcement that he was not seeking re-election, an X account managed by the former president’s campaign and the Republican National Committee posted a video clip purporting to show Kamala Harris calling for a ban on consuming red meat…

LT. GEN. H.R. MCMASTER HAS a good reputation. He’s a West Pointer and holds a doctorate in history from the University of North Carolina. His first book, Dereliction of Duty, based on his dissertation, was a bestseller and is considered a major contribution to the military history of the Vietnam War. His second book, Battlegrounds, garnered generally positive reviews. As an officer, he is celebrated for his performance in the Gulf War Battle of 73 Easting, the last major tank battle of the twentieth century. During his tenure as national security advisor to Donald Trump, he was considered one of the “adults in the room,” and he received praise for directing the 2017 National Security Strategy and for generally keeping the wheels on the bus.

WILL SELBER: What JD Vance Gets Wrong About Afghanistan

RITCHIE WAS THE FIRST AFGHAN INTERPRETER I helped get to the United States. It was a miracle he made it. Like all of my combat interpreters, his story is one of courage, resilience, and, eventually, betrayal. It’s a story worth revisiting now amid a renewed debate around the war and those who helped us in it.

“EVERY PERSON IS AN ENTIRE UNIVERSE. We must save all these universes.” Those words were spoken by Jon Polin at the Democratic National Convention on August 21 in an eloquent plea for the release of the hostages taken by Hamas last October 7. At that point, Polin’s son, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a 23-year-old with Israeli and American citizenship, was alive. He had been in captivity for 320 days. Ten days later, he was among the six hostages found shot dead in Rafah in the Gaza Strip: an entire universe murdered, along with five others.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Wednesday! I am on my way to Dallas and look forward to meeting the few hundred of you slated to join us. So today’s Overtime will be a little shorter than usual.

The wifi on my connecting flight was kaput, which is disappointing, but it did give me an opportunity to catch up on some reading (and some sleep.)

