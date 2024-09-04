Neera Tanden and Heidi Heitkamp: Trump Playing the Media, Again

The media still haven't figured out how to cover Trump, so they don't scrutinize even his most shocking statements—like when he claimed he had the right to interfere in the '20 election. Plus, Kamala's strong Indian mom, the Dems' improved response to sexist and racist attacks, winning rural voters, Mark Robinson's porn habits, and how it looks in Trump country.

Neera Tanden and Sen. Heidi Heitkamp join Tim Miller.

show notes

Heitkamp's One Country Project

Heitkamp's "Hot Dish" podcast

