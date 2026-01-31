Happy Saturday! Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a Bulwark+ member: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Happy Saturday! And GO BILLIKENS! My alma mater’s basketball team, currently ranked #21, trounced A10 rival Dayton last night in Saint Louis.

What’s a Billiken, you ask? Well, it’s a kind of weird iteration of a once lovable, if slightly creepy mascot dating back to the 1904 World’s Fair. Here’s an archive of my 2016 take on the rebrand, which haunts alumni to this day.

Suffice to say: These Billikens are good. How far can they take it into March? Sound off in the comments: Should we have an Overtime March Madness Bracket?

The Best of Moira Rose… So many great roles played by Catherine O’Hara, and her work on Schitt’s Creek I think is something I will forever quote. Just had to fold that in there.

In local news… Our recent snow storm brought America a feel good story involving an ODOT snow plow driver and a baby in need of intense medical care. With a happy ending right out a movie.

Trump’s America is a secret policeman’s paradise… The federal government is rejecting independent investigations into federal agents killing Americans in the streets, while branding observers and dissenters as “terrorists”, writes Anthony Fisher at MS NOW.

A Prayer For The Unjust… Let the hard rain of justice fall, says Matt Labash.

