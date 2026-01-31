How SCOTUS and Trump are Frustrating the Courts
Happy Saturday! And GO BILLIKENS! My alma mater’s basketball team, currently ranked #21, trounced A10 rival Dayton last night in Saint Louis.
What’s a Billiken, you ask? Well, it’s a kind of weird iteration of a once lovable, if slightly creepy mascot dating back to the 1904 World’s Fair. Here’s an archive of my 2016 take on the rebrand, which haunts alumni to this day.
Suffice to say: These Billikens are good. How far can they take it into March? Sound off in the comments: Should we have an Overtime March Madness Bracket?
In local news… Our recent snow storm brought America a feel good story involving an ODOT snow plow driver and a baby in need of intense medical care. With a happy ending right out a movie.
Trump’s America is a secret policeman’s paradise… The federal government is rejecting independent investigations into federal agents killing Americans in the streets, while branding observers and dissenters as “terrorists”, writes Anthony Fisher at MS NOW.
A Prayer For The Unjust… Let the hard rain of justice fall, says Matt Labash.
A parallel can be drawn between Winston Churchill's famous 1946 warning about Stalin's iron curtain descending across Europe and Donald Trump's cloak of oppression that he is spreading across our country to suffocate, as Emma Lazarus put it, our "yearning to breathe free."
What a year this week's been!
Jim, thank you for the shout out to ODOT. One of our family's businesses - 4 of us in 2 generations. Brother drove snow plow some, more so headed out into bitter & snowy nights with his tools and got them back up & running, where ever they'd broken down... if you wanna talk heroes, now there's a man 💪😇
It was "the highway department" when dad started surveying in 1930s.
Can't tell a trucker-to-the-rescue without Red Sovine's masterpiece of storytelling, taken up a level 50 years ago by Tom Waits: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Qu3ECNR9UM