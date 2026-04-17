The Bulwark

The Bulwark

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Jertie's avatar
Jertie
23m

My husband is going to love you. I am a big "no creative death" kind of a gal, but your watch assignment for The Hunt will probably be added to our options this weekend. I hate scary-ish movies, but you've intrigued me. If I end up having nightmares, I'm going to write a strongly worded letter to The Bulwark. :)

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Jake's avatar
Jake
28m

I struggle to find a better example of “talk being cheap” than promising 30 movies from two different studios from a company that will have $79B in debt.

I don’t see how this turns out well for David Ellison. Running one studio was going to be a stretch for him.

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