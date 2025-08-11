Hey fam: I’m back. I’ll do a little personal catchup / beach postcard for you in #3.

Stronger together: Protesters attend a “Hands Off” rally against Donald Trump on the National Mall on April 5, 2025. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

1. Andry

The only news I paid attention to last week was Tim’s conversation with Andry Hernández Romero.

I took three things from it.

(1) Andry is an extraordinary soul. He’s a walking advertisement for why America needs immigrants: We were enriched by having this man in our country.

(2) Being loud matters. Andry. Mahmoud Khalil. Rümeysa Öztürk. The Trump administration is doing terrible things to innocent people and we should assume that for every case we hear about there are hundreds (thousands?) that are obscured from us.

But when we see these crimes taking place and we’re loud about it, good things can happen.

Andry, Khalil, and Öztürk have all been released. I doubt that they would have been without the public outcry on their behalf. They will get due process now—but only because people were loud about it.

Ever since Cory Booker’s filibuster I’ve been thinking about John Lewis and the idea of “good trouble.” Here’s Lewis talking about it in 2019, at a tribute to Rosa Parks:

Rosa Parks inspired us to get in trouble. And I’ve been getting in trouble ever since. She inspired us to find a way, to get in the way, to get in what I call good trouble, necessary trouble. . . . She kept on saying to each one of us, you too can do something. And for people if you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, do something. We cannot afford to be quiet.

The most frequent criticism I get is that I’m all diagnosis and no prescription. And my response is always the same: If I knew how to fix this thing, I’d tell you.

It’s not like I’m holding back on the solution just to keep you reading. I promise.

I don’t know how to stop creeping fascism. No one does. That’s because these systems are too big, too complex to either be fully understood or consciously “fixed.”

The best we can do is:

Be clear-eyed about reality. Analyze the problems and understand them as fully as possible. When we see opportunities to push back against fascism, take them. Refuse to be quiet. Hope that the accumulated weight of millions of people making good trouble eventually causes the authoritarian attempt to tip over.

I understand that this is not a satisfying answer.

Leave a comment

(3) Being organized is powerful.

The civil rights struggle might be the best analogy for the fight against Trumpism. There was no “solution” for Jim Crow. There were just millions of people resisting individually—and then collectively.

At its heart, that’s what I think The Bulwark is about, actually. This is a media company producing a metric ton of #content every day. But why? Because this content brought together a huge audience.

That audience then became a community.

And together, this community is powerful.

Tim wouldn’t want me saying this, but I don’t think Andry gets out of CECOT without Tim in his corner.

Tim got loud on Andry’s behalf. He stayed on the case for months. He helped raise money for Andry’s defense. And he brought this community into battle with him.

So there’s no fix. There’s no solution. There’s just all of us, here together, rallying around each other, staying engaged, and using our leverage opportunistically. Helping where we can. Saving who we can. Making good trouble.

Which is why I’m always exhorting you guys to join Bulwark+ and go deeper with us. It’s not the money—if you can’t afford a membership just hit reply to this email and I’ll take care of you. Really. We do that for people All. The. Time.

But being part of this community is one way we get organized. Getting organized is how we make good trouble. And the more we grow, the more powerful we get.

Then maybe something good happens.

Support the mission

I wish I could promise you more, but there are no guarantees. All we can do is refuse to be quiet.

Leave a comment

2. Russia

Just a quick preview/warning—we’re going to talk about Russia and Ukraine tomorrow at some length. Here’s the tease:

Trump fancies himself a realist, but he’s making a category error in understanding Russia’s war on Ukraine, because it is not the case of two nations being at war with one another.

Ukraine is at war, as a nation; Russia is not. Only Putin is at war.

Think about it this way: If Volodymyr Zelensky were to announce a “peace” agreement tomorrow in which Ukraine traded away substantial territory for a temporary pause to hostilities, would Ukrainians stop fighting? I don’t think so. The Ukrainian army might. And a large part of the Ukrainian population, recent polling suggests, is exhausted by the years of bloodshed and will accept a high price for peace. But partisan rebel groups would likely form and continue the fight.

On the other hand, if Putin pulled the plug on his war tomorrow, would there be any agitation among Russians to keep fighting?

I very much doubt it.

Trump believes that all countries are embodied as servents to their dear leaders, because that it how he views America. He does not see himself as a temporary leader of the American state, but believes that he is the state. This is why he identifies with autocrats and disparages his democratically elected peers.

But it leaves him with a blind spot: Trump believes that Russia will defeat Ukraine because Russia is a bigger, more powerful nation.

But Ukraine doesn’t have to defeat Russia. They just have to outlast Vladimir Putin.

Anyway, we’re going to talk about this at some length tomorrow.

Share

Memberships to Bulwark+ help to support the work we do here—keeping you informed and making good trouble. Your support helps to get our voices in front of the widest possible audience. Join our growing community because the only way through is together. Upgrade now and get the next 30 days FREE to see if an annual Bulwark+ membership is right for you. Are you a Bulwark+ member who wants to do more? Upgrade to a founding membership and get three subscriptions to give away. Founding memberships help to fuel our growth and support free memberships for those who cannot pay.

3. Vacation and K-Pop

Honestly, the best part of vacation was not thinking about any of this for a week. I went seven days without reading a single piece of news; without knowing anything about what Donald Trump was doing or saying. It was great.

The problem was that in the back of my mind I knew that I was taking a vacation from reality.

Denying reality doesn’t make it go away. If you stop testing for a virus during a pandemic, people still get sick. If you cook the unemployment numbers, people still lose their jobs. Averting my eyes from the news didn’t stop the news. It just made me feel a little bit better.

But here’s the thing: When I came up for reentry and saw everything that happened, the shock of reality was bracing. The president destroying the integrity of government economic reports? Welcoming a war criminal to U.S. soil as his guest? Sending the National Guard into another American city and urging on police brutality?

This is fascism. It just is.

In a way, staying with the news every day can numb you to this truth and make you think that things aren’t as bad as they seem. Only after a break does the full-force of reality hit you.

You guys asked for a shot of K-Pop, the family cat, in his backpack. Here you go:

He did not love the backpack, but it turned out to be useful, since there was a fire alarm and we had to get him out of the condo for a bit with us. We have not taken him to the beach yet. He’s been very happy exploring the new space. The kids have been thrilled to have him with us.

They even put a mermaid tail on him and got him to do the Little Mermaid pose.

All I could think about was Derek Zoolander.