Jake
Sometimes I think we are in danger of minimize the effort that went into the Civil Rights Movement and how victory was a game of inches. I mean, it gets condensed down to five pages in a U.S History book or a two hour movie.

It took dedication, endurance, wisdom, and patience. In between were crushing defeats and pain of all kinds.

Showing up, getting loud, being organized, and bringing people into the fold is how we can win. We gotta be ready for it too. So when the winds change in our favor, we will be able to capitalize on it.

William Anderson
"So JVL you’re telling us that the best we can do is constantly enumerate the ways in which we’re fucked, complain about the bad guys, and hope that it all works out in the end?"

I don't think that's the best we can do, necessarily, but I think that a refusal to do this is a big reason why we're here right now.

Tom Nichols talked a lot about the 'constitutional bouncy house' - the belief that these matters were settled, that history was over, that people had decided that democracy, and not fascism was the way that governments were going to rule from now on. This does not appear to have been the case. Fascism has a constituency in early 21st-century America the same way it had a constituency in early 20th-century Italy, Germany, Spain, and Japan.

Within that constitutional bouncy house, conservatives like Tom Nichols and leftists believed it was safe to attack the hypocrisies and the failings of liberal governments. It's perfectly safe to demand the abolition of the university as a part of the maximalist demands your protest movement presents to the university president; that makes you seem real cool to the other protestors, after all. And it's perfectly safe to have someone who grouses about how there are too many black people on TV and it's all a liberal conspiracy; he votes for you and maybe it would be better if Murphy Brown was married after all.

But these people never went away. They were always there, always hungry. Trump showed them that the liberal order was no longer defended by people willing to defend it from them; instead, they would try to accommodate and listen to their criticisms, even though they only criticism they truly have is 'I am not rewarded for being a straight white man, and I would like to be.' They pretend to have other criticisms, because they continue to accept that it's not allowed to say 'we should rob everyone in the country who doesn't look like me and give their stuff to people who do look like me'; but this is what they really want. This has always been what they really wanted.

For the first time in a long time, Trump looks like he's going to give it to them. We have to admit that, and we have to admit that this is why he's popular with them. They want this.

They want Trump not in spite of the fact that he's a massively corrupt, massively racist, massively violent authoritarian. They want him because of all of those things.

