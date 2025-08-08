The Bulwark

The Bulwark

EXCLUSIVE: Andry Hernández Romero Tells His Story

Tim Miller
Aug 08, 2025
Transcript

Venezuelan asylum seeker Andry Hernández joins Tim Miller to share his harrowing journey through U.S. detention that led to imprisonment in El Salvador’s notoriously dangerous prison, CECOT. He speaks about abuse, survival, and rebuilding his life through faith, community, and his hope for the future.

