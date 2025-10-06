The Bulwark

The Bulwark

How “You Can’t Handle the Truth” Became America’s Favorite Lie

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last
Sonny Bunch
Sarah Longwell
Oct 06, 2025
Sarah, JVL and Sonny Bunch take on A Few Good Men — Aaron Sorkin’s courtroom classic about loyalty, law, and the dangerous allure of obedience. They discuss whether Colonel Jessup was ever right, how “Code Red” culture echoes in today’s politics, and why Demi Moore’s character still divides audiences decades later.

