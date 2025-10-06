How “You Can’t Handle the Truth” Became America’s Favorite Lie

Sarah, JVL and Sonny Bunch take on A Few Good Men — Aaron Sorkin’s courtroom classic about loyalty, law, and the dangerous allure of obedience. They discuss whether Colonel Jessup was ever right, how “Code Red” culture echoes in today’s politics, and why Demi Moore’s character still divides audiences decades later.

