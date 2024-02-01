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howard's avatar
howard
Feb 1, 2024

thumbs down to nikki haley and the gop, who are pretty much beyond saving.

thumbs up to charlie, who has really been an inspiration in demonstrating that there are still honest conservatives.

and thumbs way down for bari weiss, an idiot who some people unaccountably think is smart.

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Humphrey Ploughjogger's avatar
Humphrey Ploughjogger
Feb 1, 2024

Don't we overly intellectualize all the punditry about Nikki Haley? What is her strategy? What should be her strategy? Why is she doing this or that? Doesn't it all just come down to the most simple analysis: Nikki Haley will wake up tomorrow and walk through the world and words will come out of her mouth. And all of this activity will only be influenced by what she thinks she needs to say or do in that moment to get something for herself from that audience in that moment. And that could all change in the next moment. Because Nikki Haley is a terrible human being with zero moral or intellectual principles and that's what those kinds of people do.

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