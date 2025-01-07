Recently in The Bulwark:

U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell talks about the oath he took in the U.S. Army as he testifies during a House January 6th Committee hearing on July 27, 2021. (Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)

FOUR YEARS AGO, ON THIS VERY DAY, I kissed my wife and son goodbye and went to work in the Capitol, where I served as a member of the U.S. Capitol Police. There were indications that it would be a different day than most, with supporters of then-President Donald Trump gathering in Washington, D.C. to oppose the certification of Joe Biden’s election. But that morning, when we showed up, none of us anticipated what lay ahead. By the afternoon, an angry mob of insurrectionists had descended on the Capitol complex, storming the security barricades in an effort to overturn the election. It quickly became violent.

IN THE LAST WEEK, two decorated Afghan combat veterans killed more than 14 Americans, injuring dozens more in separate incidents. While federal law enforcement officials are scouring for clues that might link the two incidents, the commonalities between them are striking and depressing, especially for veterans. Neither former Staff Sergeant Shamsud-Din Jabbar nor Master Sergeant Matthew Livelsberger should be household names. The fact that they are is an indictment of both men, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Veterans Affairs. We are failing our heroes, and now they’re killing themselves and others.

THOMAS JOSCELYN and NORMAN EISEN: Kash Patel Believes the FBI Planned Jan. 6th

“WHAT WAS THE FBI DOING PLANNING January 6th for a year?” Kash Patel, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as FBI director, asked that question during a November 25, 2022 episode of his Kash’s Corner podcast for the Epoch Times. It was no slip of the tongue. As the title of that episode suggested—“What Did the FBI Know Before Jan. 6?”—Patel spent considerable time trying to cast the FBI as a villain responsible for January 6th. Patel noted that FBI Director Christopher Wray had “testified that the FBI never instigated or helped the January 6th protesters commit crimes.” But citing a report that the FBI had confidential human sources in the crowd, Patel asserted: “Okay, well, that was in planning for at least a year.”

FOUR YEARS AGO, AFTER THE MOB that stormed the U.S. Capitol had finally been dispersed, then-President Donald Trump heralded the rioters as “great patriots.” Those who took part in or supported the January 6th insurrection certainly believed that. Some of the groups bound for Washington called their convoys “patriot caravans.” In anticipation of that day’s drama, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said January 6th would be “our 1776 moment,” while Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Co.) said “Today is 1776.” The nine-page document detailing the Proud Boys’ plan to occupy government buildings that day was titled “1776 Returns.” Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a reporter, “We’re walking down the same exact path as the Founding Fathers.”

