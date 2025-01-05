Playback speed
Four Years After Jan 6, Trump Is Heading Back to the White House. What Have We Learned?

Sam Stein
Jan 05, 2025
Ryan Reilly joins Sam Stein to talk the 4th anniversary of the January 6 insurrection, and how the re-election of Donald Trump changes the rhetoric and charges against an historic and violent event in American history.

