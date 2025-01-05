Four Years After Jan 6, Trump Is Heading Back to the White House. What Have We Learned?

Ryan Reilly joins Sam Stein to talk the 4th anniversary of the January 6 insurrection, and how the re-election of Donald Trump changes the rhetoric and charges against an historic and violent event in American history.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+Live is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.