The Fascinating Legacy of 'Yacht Rock'

On this week’s episode, I’m joined by Steven Hyden, who—in addition to being the author of books on Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam, and Radiohead, and a prolific author at Uproxx—served as the story producer on HBO’s new film, Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary. In addition to discussing just what it means to be a story producer on a documentary, we discussed the making of this film, the evolution of the term “yacht rock,” and why (some) artists have (slowly) warmed to the term. I really can’t recommend the documentary enough: it’s both entertaining and informative. And if you enjoyed this episode, I hope you share it with a friend!

Share