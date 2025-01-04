The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
The Fascinating Legacy of 'Yacht Rock'
6
8
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -46:07
-46:07

The Fascinating Legacy of 'Yacht Rock'

Steven Hyden on the new HBO original, 'Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary.'
Sonny Bunch
Jan 04, 2025
6
8
Share
Transcript

On this week’s episode, I’m joined by Steven Hyden, who—in addition to being the author of books on Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam, and Radiohead, and a prolific author at Uproxx—served as the story producer on HBO’s new film, Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary. In addition to discussing just what it means to be a story producer on a documentary, we discussed the making of this film, the evolution of the term “yacht rock,” and why (some) artists have (slowly) warmed to the term. I really can’t recommend the documentary enough: it’s both entertaining and informative. And if you enjoyed this episode, I hope you share it with a friend!

Share

Discussion about this podcast

The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Audio
Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
Everything There Is to Know About Star Wars
  Sonny Bunch
Bringing Novels Into the Internet Age
  Sonny Bunch
The Copyrighted Material Being Used to Train AI
  Sonny Bunch
Comcast Is Spinning Off Its Cable Assets: What Does that Mean?
  Sonny Bunch
Melding Video Games and TV Shows
  Sonny Bunch
The Christmas Movie Industrial Complex
  Sonny Bunch
Alfred Hitchcock, Master of Fear and Desire
  Sonny Bunch