Bringing Memories of 'Warfare' to Life
Cowriter-codirector Ray Mendoza on the memory-based 'Warfare.'
Sonny Bunch
Apr 04, 2025
Transcript
Ray Mendoza (l) and Alex Garland on the set of ‘Warfare.’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, I’m joined by Ray Mendoza, who cowrote and codirected the new A24 movie Warfare with Alex Garland (Civil War, Ex Machina). We discussed the journalistic process of rebuilding the day’s actions portrayed in the film from the memory of those who participated, Mendoza’s work with Garland on Civil War, and the cinematic experience of trying to help people understand what it’s like to go into battle after getting your brain rattled. The movie releases on April 11, and I strongly recommend watching it in a theater to get that fully immersive sonic effect. And if you enjoyed this episode, I hope you share it with a friend.

