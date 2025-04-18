The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
The Economics of Indie Distribution
The Economics of Indie Distribution

Andrew Ortenberg of Briarcliff Entertainment on acquiring and distributing homeless indie films.
Sonny Bunch
Apr 18, 2025
When other distributors balked at the idea of distributing ‘The Apprentice’ after threats from Donald Trump, Briarcliff stepped up. What did they learn? (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, I talked to Andrew Ortenberg of Briarcliff Entertainment about distributing tricky movies like The Apprentice and Magazine Dreams. How have the economics of cinematic distribution improved for distributors with the infrastructure in place to handle it? How have the various video-on-demand tiers shifted over the last few years? What should folks keep in mind before they declare a movie a hit or a flop? And why are family movies an under-utilized resource for the indie set? All that and more on this week’s episode. If you enjoyed it, please share it with a friend!

