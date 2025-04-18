On this week’s episode, I talked to Andrew Ortenberg of Briarcliff Entertainment about distributing tricky movies like The Apprentice and Magazine Dreams. How have the economics of cinematic distribution improved for distributors with the infrastructure in place to handle it? How have the various video-on-demand tiers shifted over the last few years? What should folks keep in mind before they declare a movie a hit or a flop? And why are family movies an under-utilized resource for the indie set? All that and more on this week’s episode. If you enjoyed it, please share it with a friend!
The Economics of Indie Distribution
Andrew Ortenberg of Briarcliff Entertainment on acquiring and distributing homeless indie films.
Apr 18, 2025
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Audio
