Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
You Can Make a Movie with Your Phone
You Can Make a Movie with Your Phone

Bart Weiss on 'Smartphone Cinema'
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Jun 20, 2025
Behind the scenes footage of ‘28 Years Later’

On this week’s episode, I’m rejoined by Bart Weiss to discuss the evolution of the iPhone-shot movie from Tangerine to 28 Years Later and his recent book, Smartphone Cinema: Making Great Films with Your Mobile Phone. You have the power to make a movie in the palm of your hand: will you use it? If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

