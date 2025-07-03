The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Is 'F1' a Hit? How Do We Even Judge That?
4
0:00
-46:02

Is 'F1' a Hit? How Do We Even Judge That?

The Entertainment Strategy Guy on box office, streaming, and what counts as a win.
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Jul 03, 2025
4
Share
Transcript

Always glad to talk to the Entertainment Strategy Guy (read him here!) about the state of play in the world of streaming and beyond. Among the topics discussed this week: Whether or not F1: The Movie is a hit (and what being a “hit” means for a $200 million original for Apple as opposed to a different type of movie for a different type of studio); whether F1, the sport, is a butts-in-seats phenomenon in the United States; why the streaming wars are tightening and other streaming services are closing the originals gap with Netflix; and how sports rights are going to shake out over the next few years as the ESPN streaming service comes online and regional sports networks start to dwindle. If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture