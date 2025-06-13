On this week’s episode, I’m joined by Lane Brown of New York magazine to discuss his feature on an increasingly rare phenomenon: the film or TV show shot in Los Angeles. From foreign tax credits to the cost of permits, Los Angeles is getting more expensive to shoot in, meaning that more productions are moving out of Los Angeles altogether. If you enjoyed this episode, make sure to read Lane’s piece. And please, share this with a friend!
Why Productions Are Fleeing Los Angeles
Lane Brown on Los Angeles's decline as a production hub.
Jun 13, 2025
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Audio
Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next HollywoodSonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post