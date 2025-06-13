The Bulwark

Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Why Productions Are Fleeing Los Angeles
Why Productions Are Fleeing Los Angeles

Lane Brown on Los Angeles's decline as a production hub.
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Jun 13, 2025
‘The Studio’ was something of a rarity in that it was shot in and around Los Angeles, for the most part. (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, I’m joined by Lane Brown of New York magazine to discuss his feature on an increasingly rare phenomenon: the film or TV show shot in Los Angeles. From foreign tax credits to the cost of permits, Los Angeles is getting more expensive to shoot in, meaning that more productions are moving out of Los Angeles altogether. If you enjoyed this episode, make sure to read Lane’s piece. And please, share this with a friend!

