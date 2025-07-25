The Bulwark

Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
The Society-Deforming Spectacle of Jubilee
The Society-Deforming Spectacle of Jubilee

Julia Alexander on the outrage-mongering 'debate' format sweeping the nation.
Sonny Bunch
Jul 25, 2025
On this week’s episode, I’m rejoined by Puck media correspondent Julia Alexander to discuss the absurdities of Jubilee. You might not recognize the name of the company but you’ve probably seen some of their clips; most recently, Mehdi Hasan went up against 20 self-described far-right conservatives that resulted in at least one of the participants losing his job after he proudly declared himself an autocrat and downplayed Nazi crimes during the Holocaust. Is this brand of debate spectacle lucrative? Maybe! Is it bad for society? Undoubtedly. We examine why on this week’s episode. If you enjoyed it, please share it with a friend!

