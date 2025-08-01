The Bulwark

Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Can 'The Naked Gun' Save Hollywood Comedies?
Can 'The Naked Gun' Save Hollywood Comedies?

David Poland on studios' lack of faith in the genre.
Sonny Bunch
Aug 01, 2025
I asked David Poland (read his Substack!) to come on this week to pick his brain about the state of the big studio comedy, a genre that has diminished in recent years as international grosses became more important and a lot of comedy releases shifted to streaming in an effort to reduce advertising costs. Which led to us talking about the states of various genres (including horror and superhero pictures) as well as the state of play around the world. If you learned something this week, I hope you share this episode with a friend!

