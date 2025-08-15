The Bulwark

Ron Howard: The Most Underrated Major Director?
Ron Howard: The Most Underrated Major Director?

Bilge Ebiri on his interview with Ron Howard and history of cinematic frame rates.
Sonny Bunch
Aug 15, 2025
Transcript
Ron Howard, right, on the set of ‘A Beautiful Mind.’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, I’m joined by New York Magazine’s Bilge Ebiri, who has an enormous, career-spanning interview with Ron Howard in the latest issue. We discussed what makes a Ron Howard movie a “Ron Howard Movie,” the incredibly under-appreciated Thirteen Lives, and that movie about J.D. Vance. And then we talked a bit about his fascinating history of a key element of film technology in the latest issues of Mubi’s quarterly film journal, Notebook. Why is 24 frames per second the accepted frame rate? And why does our eye revolt when the image, paradoxically, gets closer to “reality”? If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

