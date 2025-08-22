The Bulwark

Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
The Wild Career of 'Weapons' Star Toby Huss
The Wild Career of 'Weapons' Star Toby Huss

Character actor, photographer, painter, singer: Toby Huss can do it all.
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Aug 22, 2025
Toby Huss in ‘Halt and Catch Fire’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, I’m thrilled to be joined by Toby Huss, star of the summer’s most surprising smash hit, Weapons, as well as the rebooted King of the Hill on Hulu and Americana, in theaters and VOD now. We talked about all those, plus his weird and lovely photography book, American Sugargristle, which you can (and should!) order here. Toward the end of the episode, I went full Chris Farley and did a “Hey, remember The Adventures of Pete and Pete and Carnivale? You were awesome in those” segment. Luckily, Mr. Huss was insightful and, frequently, quite poignant while discussing his work as an artist across multiple disciplines, from acting to music to photography. If you enjoyed the episode—and I hope you did—please share it with a friend!

