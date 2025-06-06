The Bulwark

How the Studios Are (Quietly) Using AI
How the Studios Are (Quietly) Using AI

Lila Shapiro on the increasing reliance on generative AI in Hollywood.
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Jun 06, 2025
Natasha Lyonne is the cofounder of AI-utilizing Asteria Film Co.

On this week’s episode, I’m joined by New York Magazine features writer Lila Shapiro to discuss her feature story on the growing utilization of generative AI by Hollywood studios to cut costs and speed up production times. From a party hosted by an AI studio to the work being done by Runway to the growing sense that, hey man, this is just The Future, it seems like AI is, as several folks in the piece put it, “inevitable.” If you enjoyed this episode or learned something in it, please share it with a friend!

