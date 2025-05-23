The Bulwark

Clothing 'The Last of Us'
Clothing 'The Last of Us'

Ann Foley on making the zombie apocalypse feel like a lived-in disaster.
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
May 23, 2025
Transcript
Composite by Hannah Yoest. Costume illustrations by Imogene Chayes, costume design by Ann Foley. Shutterstock backdrop.

I’m joined by Ann Foley this week to discuss her work as costume designer on the hit HBO show The Last of Us. From sourcing vintage clothes to weaving the infected’s fungal-explosions in with the clothes they were wearing when they died to her graduate school on the sets of Agents of SHIELD, Ann’s insights into translating the world of the game to the world of the screen are pretty fascinating. At the end of the episode, Ann mentions Ellie’s Converse sneakers; you can see what Bella Ramsey scribbled on them here. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

