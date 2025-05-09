The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
How David Mamet Made His First Film in 12 Years
2
0:00
-46:45

How David Mamet Made His First Film in 12 Years

Star and Producer Evan Jonigkeit on making Mamet's 'Henry Johnson'—and making sure people can see it.
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
May 09, 2025
2
Share
Transcript
‘Henry Johnson’

On this week’s episode, I’m joined by Evan Jonigkeit, the star and producer of Henry Johnson. Based on the play of the same name by David Mamet, Henry Johnson is Mamet’s first film in a dozen years and a beguiling provocation; I greatly enjoyed discussing not only the meaning of the movie with Jonigkeit but also how difficult it is to get a picture like this—a series of Socratic dialogues, a movie of complex ideas made for adults—in front of audiences.

Henry Johnson is available to rent now from the film’s website and is playing in a handful of locations (including a one-night stop at the Aero in Los Angeles and a residency at Bryn Mawr). I hope you check it out. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture