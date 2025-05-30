The Bulwark

Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
A Life in Music
A Life in Music

David C. Lowery on his autobiographical album and the changing music biz.
Sonny Bunch
May 30, 2025
On this week’s episode, I strayed a bit from Hollywood to talk to David C. Lowery of the bands Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven about his new album, Fathers, Sons, and Brothers. You can check out the album here and peruse the accompanying Substack here. We had a fascinating chat about how the industry has changed over the last 40 years (for better and worse), how folks discover new music, and how his experiences growing up helped shape his musical tastes and self-conception as an American. If you enjoyed the episode, I hope you check out his album and his Substack. And please share this with a friend!

