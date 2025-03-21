The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
The Low Culture That Brought Us to Trump
The Low Culture That Brought Us to Trump

Ross Benes on his new book, '1999: The Year Low Culture Conquered America and Kickstarted Our Bizarre Times.'
Sonny Bunch
Mar 21, 2025
1
7
Transcript
Ross Benes

On this week’s episode I’m joined by Ross Benes, the author of the forthcoming book 1999: The Year Low Culture Conquered America and Kickstarted Our Bizarre Times. It comes out in a few weeks and I hope you take a gander at it; we spent most of our time discussing the ways in which professional wrestling and the Insane Clown Posse help explain the phenomenon that is Donald J. Trump and his ascent through the political landscape, but there’s more to the book than that. And if you enjoyed this episode, I hope you share it with a friend!

The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
