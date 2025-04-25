On this week’s episode I’m rejoined by Scott Mendelson of The Outside Scoop to talk about the state of the box office thus far through 2025. It’s better than 2024—thank you, Minecraft—but not as good as 2023. Plus, we delve into some of the discussion surrounding Sinners’s box office, particularly the foreign and domestic splits. Does its strength in North America demonstrate that Hollywood should be less concerned with appealing to foreign audiences and more worried about making big bucks (and better movies) for the homegrown crowd? All that and more on this episode; if you enjoyed it, I hope you share it with a friend!
Hollywood Should Rely Less on Overseas Box Office
Scott Mendelson on the state of the box office.
Apr 25, 2025
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Audio
Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood
