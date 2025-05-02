The Bulwark

Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
The Hidden Art of 'Secret Mall Apartment'
The Hidden Art of 'Secret Mall Apartment'

Director Jeremy Workman on the artists who lived in a mall. (Kinda.)
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
May 02, 2025
On this week’s episode, I’m joined by Jeremy Workman, the director and producer of Secret Mall Apartment. We discussed the difficult process of getting your subjects to trust you, the trickiness of distributing an indie documentary in the modern cinematic landscape, and the importance of having a big star like Jesse Eisenberg willing to do a little press for you. The movie’s playing in theaters now; you can see if it’s in a cinema near you here. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

