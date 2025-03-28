The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Dystopian Mediocrity
Dystopian Mediocrity

Bobby Miller on his new novel, 'Situation Nowhere.'
Sonny Bunch
Mar 28, 2025
Transcript

I am pleased to be rejoined this week by Bobby Miller to discuss his new novel, Situation Nowhere. Imagine Brazil by way of Idiocracy but goopier: That’s Situation Nowhere. We talked about some of his influences, the state of our increasingly recursive culture, and why we need to bring back shaming folks for selling out. If you’re in Los Angeles, check out Bobby’s event on Saturday at The Redwood Bar! And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend. (And listen to last year’s episode with Bobby about the Blu-ray release of his film, The Cleanse.)

The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
