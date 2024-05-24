The Bulwark
A Movie Isn't Real Until You Can Hold It
Bobby Miller on his film, 'The Cleanse,' finally getting a Blu-ray release.
Sonny Bunch
May 24, 2024
Bobby Miller (center) on set with Johnny Galecki and Anna Friel (MovieStillsDB)

This week, I’m joined by Bobby Miller, the writer/director of The Cleanse, to talk about the film’s long and winding path to a Blu-ray release. (You can buy it at Amazon or for five bucks less at the great DiabolikDVD.) We discussed getting that film made, the struggle to secure a release, and why owning a physical copy of a movie packed with special features like commentary tracks and making-of docs is a real thrill for a filmmaker who grew up absorbing the extras on features like Boogie Nights. We also discussed his voice-directing and editing work and why he wrote a novel. If you enjoyed this episode, please check out Bobby’s movie. (And his Substack!) And make sure to share it with a friend!

